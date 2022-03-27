PANKS, ROBERT EARL

Arrest Date/Time: 03/27/2022 | 08:28

Date of Birth: 10/21/1967 Age: 54 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 1280 OCEANVIEW AVE, MARATHON, FL 33050

Occupation: Unknown

Arrest Location: 35TH ST , MARATHON

Arresting Officer/Agency:

Incident #: MCSO22CAD051896 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF002458

Charges: 1 Unknown Count(s) of 901.15.4 OUT-OF-COUNTY WARRANT