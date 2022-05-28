Arrest Date/Time: 05/28/2022 | 17:27

Date of Birth: 07/12/1982 Age: 39 Gender: M Race:

Address: 5600 LAUREL AVE, STOCK ISLAND, FL 33040

Occupation: BODY WORKER in STOCK ISLAND

Arrest Location: 5600 LAUREL AVE, STOCK ISLAND

Arresting Officer/Agency:

Incident #: MCSO22CAD093120 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF004347

Charges:

  • 3 Felony Count(s) of 784.07.2b BATTERY
  • 3 Felony Count(s) of 843.01 RESIST OFFICER
  • 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 784.011 SIMPLE ASSLT

