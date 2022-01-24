PARISH, MICHAEL ZACHARIAH

Arrest Date/Time: 01/24/2022 | 13:09

Date of Birth: 10/13/1976 Age: 45 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 595 LAPALOMA RD, KEY LARGO, FL 33037

Occupation: CONSTRUCTION

Arrest Location: 100 HOLIDAY BLVD, KEY LARGO

Arresting Officer/Agency: ALEXANDRIA HRADECKY - MCSO\ROAD PATROL - SECTOR 7

Incident #: MCSO22CAD013453 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF000654

Charges: 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 843.15.1b FAILURE TO APPEAR