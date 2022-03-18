PARKER, ANTHONY CARL

Arrest Date/Time: 03/18/2022 | 06:09

Date of Birth: 02/03/1978 Age: 44 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 47 MIRIAM ST, STOCK ISLAND, FL 33040

Occupation: ELECTRICIAN in KEY WEST

Arrest Location: ,

Arresting Officer/Agency:

Incident #: - Offense #:

Charges: 1 Unknown Count(s) of 999.9999.9999 MUNICIPAL ORDINANCE VIOL

