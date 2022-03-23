PARKER, ANTHONY CARL

Arrest Date/Time: 03/23/2022 | 13:58

Date of Birth: 02/03/1978 Age: 44 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 4955 OLD LUCERNE PARK RD, WINTER HAVEN, FL 33881

Occupation: ELECTRICIAN in KEY WEST

Arrest Location: 5501 COLLEGE RD, KEY WEST

Arresting Officer/Agency:

Incident #: MCSO22CAD049599 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF002341

Charges: 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 843.15.1b FAILURE TO APPEAR

