PARKER, ROBERT

Arrest Date/Time: 03/22/2022 | 17:13

Date of Birth: 08/24/1971 Age: 50 Gender: M Race: B

Address: 3530 DUCK AVE, KEY WEST, FL 33040

Occupation: ARTIST

Arrest Location: 5501 COLLEGE RD,

Arresting Officer/Agency:

Incident #: MCSO22CAD049068 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF002321

Charges: 2 Felony Count(s) of 812.019.1 STOLEN PROP-DEAL IN