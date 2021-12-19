PARSLEY, ADAM TIMOTHY

Arrest Date/Time: 12/19/2021 | 01:03

Date of Birth: 02/01/1984 Age: 37 Gender: M Race: W

Address: STREETS OF KEY WEST, KEY WEST, FL 33040

Occupation: Unknown

Arrest Location: 5 AVE (GULF), MARATHON

Arresting Officer/Agency: BRANDON WARE ROGERS - MCSO\DIST 4 ROAD PATROL

Incident #: MCSO21CAD190932 - Offense #: MCSO21OFF009241

Charges: 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 856.011 DISORDERLY INTOX 2 Felony Count(s) of 784.07.2b BATTERY

Recommended for you