Arrest Date/Time: 10/24/2021 | 04:15
Date of Birth: 01/14/1998 Age: 23 Gender: M Race: W
Address: 260 18TH CT, POMPANO BEACH, FL 33060
Occupation: None
Arrest Location: 5407 OVERSEAS HWY, MARATHON
Arresting Officer/Agency: WILLIAM GUERRA - MCSO\DIST 4/5 SHIFT D
Incident #: MCSO21CAD163062 - Offense #: MCSO21OFF007691
Charges: 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 316.193.1c DUI-UNLAW BLD ALCH