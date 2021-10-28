Arrest Date/Time: 10/24/2021 | 04:15

Date of Birth: 01/14/1998 Age: 23 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 260 18TH CT, POMPANO BEACH, FL 33060

Occupation: None

Arrest Location: 5407 OVERSEAS HWY, MARATHON

Arresting Officer/Agency: WILLIAM GUERRA - MCSO\DIST 4/5 SHIFT D

Incident #: MCSO21CAD163062 - Offense #: MCSO21OFF007691

Charges: 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 316.193.1c DUI-UNLAW BLD ALCH

