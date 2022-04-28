PASSAVY, RACHEL CATHERINE

Arrest Date/Time: 04/28/2022 | 01:35

Date of Birth: 11/23/1968 Age: 53 Gender: F Race: W

Address: 1326 SE 17 ST, FT LAUDERDALE, FL 33316

Occupation: TEACHER

Arrest Location: 5501 COLLEGE RD, KEY WEST

Arresting Officer/Agency:

Incident #: - Offense #:

Charges: 1 Unknown Count(s) of 901.15.4 OUT-OF-COUNTY WARRANT

