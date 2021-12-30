PASTOR-PEREZ, PRISCILIANO

Arrest Date/Time: 12/30/2021 | 01:41

Date of Birth: 01/04/1973 Age: 48 Gender: M Race: H

Address: 1511 9TH CT, HOMESTEAD, FL 33033

Occupation: LANDSCAPING

Arrest Location: 94401 OVERSEAS HWY, KEY LARGO

Arresting Officer/Agency: CHRISTOPHER KILMURRAY - MCSO\DIST 7 ROAD PATROL SHIFT A1 OR

Incident #: MCSO21CAD196677 - Offense #: MCSO21OFF009525

Charges: 1 Felony Count(s) of 322.34.2c MOVING TRAFFIC VIOL