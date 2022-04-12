PATERNINA, CARLOS ALBERT

Arrest Date/Time: 04/12/2022 | 15:37

Date of Birth: 01/23/1991 Age: 31 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 10685 76TH TER, MIAMI, FL 33173

Occupation: AUTO DETAILER in MIAMI

Arrest Location: 299 MORRIS AV, KEY LARGO

Arresting Officer/Agency:

Incident #: MCSO22CAD017712 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF000813

Charges: 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 837.05.1a MAKING FALSE REPORT 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 777.03.2d PUBLIC ORDER CRIMES

