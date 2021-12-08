PAUL, ELYSEE

Arrest Date/Time: 12/08/2021 | 15:28

Date of Birth: 09/04/1997 Age: 24 Gender: M Race: B

Address: 240 SOMBRERO BEACH RD, MARATHON, FL 33050

Occupation: UNEMPLOYED

Arrest Location: 5501 COLLEGE RD, KEY WEST

Arresting Officer/Agency: IAN DOUTHIRT - MCSO\DIST 4/5 CIU

Incident #: MCSO21CAD185568 - Offense #: MCSO21OFF008922

Charges: 1 Unknown Count(s) of 948.06 PROB VIOLATION