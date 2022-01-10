PAULINO NOA, YUDILENNIS

Arrest Date/Time: 01/09/2022 | 20:17

Date of Birth: 06/29/1983 Age: 38 Gender: F Race: W

Address: 3905 20TH ST, HOMESTEAD, FL 33033

Occupation: BEHAVIOR TECHNICIAN

Arrest Location: US1, SADDLEBUNCHES

Arresting Officer/Agency: TREVOR PIKE - MCSO\DIST 1 ROAD PATROL

Incident #: MCSO22CAD004864 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF000254

Charges: 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 316.193.1a DUI-UNLAW BLD ALCH