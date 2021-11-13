PAZ, DANIEL

Arrest Date/Time: 11/13/2021 | 10:05

Date of Birth: 01/03/1977 Age: 44 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 300 194TH TERRACE, MIAMI, FL 33169

Occupation: FINANCIAL CONSULTANT in MIAMI

Arrest Location: 5501 COLLEGE RD, KEY WEST

Arresting Officer/Agency: ANDREW PASKIEWICZ - MCSO\KV CORRECTIONS

Incident #: MCSO21CAD173193 - Offense #: MCSO21OFF008260

Charges: 1 Unknown Count(s) of 948.06 PROB VIOLATION

