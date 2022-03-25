PEACOCK, COLE ALLAN

Arrest Date/Time: 03/25/2022 | 15:10

Date of Birth: 11/19/1991 Age: 30 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 234 AZALEA ST, PLANTATION KEY, FL 33070

Occupation: EQUIPMENT OPERATOR in ISLAMORADA

Arrest Location: 82779 OLD HIGHWAY, ISLAMORADA

Arresting Officer/Agency:

Incident #: MCSO22CAD040856 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF001913

Charges: 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 877.09 DAMAGE PROP-CRIM MISCH 1 Felony Count(s) of 806.13.1b3 DAMAGE PROP-CRIM MISCH

