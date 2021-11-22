PEARSON, JODI LYNN

Arrest Date/Time: 11/22/2021 | 08:58

Date of Birth: 01/22/1968 Age: 53 Gender: F Race: W

Address: 13788 21ST TERRACE, MIAMI, FL 33157

Occupation: CASHIER in TAVERNIER

Arrest Location: 53 HIGH POINT RD, PLANTATION KEY

Arresting Officer/Agency: JOSE HERNANDEZ - MCSO\DIST 6/7 CIU

Incident #: MCSO21CAD177355 - Offense #: MCSO21OFF008463

Charges: 1 Unknown Count(s) of 948.06 PROB VIOLATION

