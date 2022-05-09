PEDRO, TAYLOR MATTHEW

Arrest Date/Time: 05/09/2022 | 10:12

Date of Birth: 02/06/1995 Age: 27 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 1926 MEADOW RIDGE, WATERBURRY, FL 33596

Occupation: CONSULTING

Arrest Location: 5501 COLLEGE RD, STOCK ISLAND

Arresting Officer/Agency:

Incident #: MCSO22CAD050674 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF002395

Charges: 1 Felony Count(s) of 784.082.3 BATTERY

