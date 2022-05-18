PELLETIER, DUSTIN ANDREW

Arrest Date/Time: 05/17/2022 | 18:52

Date of Birth: 03/15/1994 Age: 28 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 173 OVERSEAS HWY, MARATHON, FL 33050

Occupation: FISHERMEN

Arrest Location: 101 11 STREET,

Arresting Officer/Agency:

Incident #: MCSO22CAD085377 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF004043

Charges: 1 Felony Count(s) of 810.02.4b BURGL 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 843.02 RESIST OFFICER

