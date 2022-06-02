Arrest Date/Time: 06/02/2022 | 00:52

Date of Birth: 04/05/1961 Age: 61 Gender: M Race: W

Address: Unknown

Occupation: None

Arrest Location: 1010 TRUMAN AVE, KEY WEST

Arresting Officer/Agency:

Incident #: - Offense #:

Charges:

  • 1 Unknown Count(s) of 947.21 PAROLE VIOLATION
  • 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 810.08.2a TRESPASSING
  • 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 775.13.5a FAIL TO REG AS CRIM REG
  • 1 Felony Count(s) of 943.0435.14c4 SEX OFFENDER VIOLATION