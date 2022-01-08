PERAZA, MICHAEL

Arrest Date/Time: 01/08/2022 | 01:39

Date of Birth: 08/24/1995 Age: 26 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 231 BIG COPITT RD, KEY WEST, FL 33040

Occupation: SALESMAN in KEY WEST

Arrest Location: 5501 COLLEGE RD, STOCK ISLAND

Arresting Officer/Agency: EDWARD TORRES - MCSO\DIST 1 ROAD PATROL

Incident #: MCSO22CAD003799 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF000210

Charges: 1 Unknown Count(s) of 948.06 PROB VIOLATION

