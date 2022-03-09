PEREIRA JIMENEZ, ALEXANDER

Arrest Date/Time: 03/09/2022 | 16:32

Date of Birth: 06/13/1977 Age: 44 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 13333 OVERSEAS HWY, MARATHON, FL

Occupation: Unknown

Arrest Location: 13155 OVERSEAS HWY,

Arresting Officer/Agency: JOEL SLOUGH - MCSO\DIST 4 ROAD PATROL

Incident #: MCSO22CAD040933 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF001920

Charges: 1 Felony Count(s) of 843.15.1a FAILURE TO APPEAR

