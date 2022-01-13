Arrest Date/Time: 01/12/2022 | 21:52

Date of Birth: 06/13/1977 Age: 44 Gender: Race:

Address: Unknown

Occupation: None

Arrest Location: 7159 OVERSEAS HWY, MARATHON

Arresting Officer/Agency: BIANDREA SWIRE - MCSO\DIST 4 ROAD PATROL

Incident #: MCSO22CAD006558 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF000344

Charges: 1 Felony Count(s) of 784.021.1a AGGRAV ASSLT - WEAPON 1 Felony Count(s) of 784.048.3 AGGRAV STALKING 1 Felony Count(s) of 810.02.2a BURGL 1 Felony Count(s) of 893.13.6a COCAINE-POSSESS