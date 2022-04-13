PEREZ, ALBERT

Arrest Date/Time: 04/12/2022 | 20:46

Date of Birth: 08/07/1944 Age: 77 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 80 CENTRAL AVE, KEY LARGO, FL 33037

Occupation: RETIRED in KEY LARGO

Arrest Location: 104801 US-1SR-5 OVERSEAS HWY, KEY LARGO

Arresting Officer/Agency:

Incident #: MCSO22CAD062451 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF002974

Charges: 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 316.193.1a DUI-UNLAW BLD ALCH 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 316.1939 DUI-UNLAW BLD ALCH

