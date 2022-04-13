PEREZ, ANTHONY

Arrest Date/Time: 04/13/2022 | 11:33

Date of Birth: 07/04/1983 Age: 38 Gender: M Race: W

Address: STREETS OF TAMPA, TAMPA, FL

Occupation: NONE

Arrest Location: 5501 COLLEGE RD, KEY WEST

Arresting Officer/Agency:

Incident #: MCSO22CAD062815 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF002984

Charges: 1 Unknown Count(s) of 948.06 PROB VIOLATION 1 Unknown Count(s) of 948.06 PROB VIOLATION

