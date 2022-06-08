Arrest Date/Time: 06/08/2022 | 18:10

Date of Birth: 07/19/1996 Age: 25 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 82929 OVERSEAS HWY, ISLAMORADA, FL 33036

Occupation: LANDSCAPING

Arrest Location: 82929 OVERSEAS HIGHWAY, ISLAMORADA

Arresting Officer/Agency:

Incident #: MCSO22CAD100321 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF004589

Charges:

  • 1 Felony Count(s) of 827.03.2d NEGLECT CHILD

