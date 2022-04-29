PEREZ, JULIO

Arrest Date/Time: 04/29/2022 | 11:12

Date of Birth: 09/02/1957 Age: 64 Gender: M Race: H

Address: 83 CORAL DR, KEY LARGO, FL 33037

Occupation: FLOORING

Arrest Location: 98TH STREET, MARATHON

Arresting Officer/Agency:

Incident #: MCSO22CAD073223 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF003475

Charges: 1 Felony Count(s) of 322.34.5 MOVING TRAFFIC VIOL

