Arrest Date/Time: 06/01/2022 | 21:31

Date of Birth: 04/05/1960 Age: 62 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 2914 IVY STREET, TAMPA, FL 33607

Occupation: MAINTENANCE in TAMPA

Arrest Location: 5501 COLLEGE RD,

Arresting Officer/Agency:

Incident #: MCSO22CAD096084 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF004458

Charges:

  • 1 Unknown Count(s) of 948.06 PROB VIOLATION

