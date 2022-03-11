Arrest Date/Time: 03/11/2022 | 09:52

Date of Birth: 06/18/1982 Age: 39 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 225 13TH ST, HOMESTEAD, FL 33030

Occupation: None

Arrest Location: US1 SB, KEY LARGO

Arresting Officer/Agency: CODY JACKSON - MCSO\DIST 7 ROAD PATROL SHIFT B1

Incident #: MCSO22CAD041897 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF001982

Charges: 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 843.15.1b FAILURE TO APPEAR

Recommended for you