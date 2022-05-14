PEREZ SARDINAS, LESTER

Arrest Date/Time: 05/13/2022 | 21:55

Date of Birth: 09/12/1975 Age: 46 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 29933 157TH CT, HOMESTEAD, FL 33033

Occupation: None

Arrest Location: 48MM U.S. 1 SOUTHBOUND, MARATHON

Arresting Officer/Agency:

Incident #: MCSO22CAD082935 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF003927

Charges: 1 Felony Count(s) of 893.13.6a DRUGS-POSSESS 1 Felony Count(s) of 893.13.6a DRUGS-POSSESS 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 893.147.1 DRUG EQUIP-POSSESS 1 Felony Count(s) of 893.13.6a MARIJUANA-POSSESS

