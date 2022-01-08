PERKINS, DAVID BRENDAN

Arrest Date/Time: 01/06/2022 | 12:32

Date of Birth: 01/12/1999 Age: 22 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 33018 LAKE BEND CIRCLE, LEESBURG, FL 34788

Occupation: AUTO DETAILER

Arrest Location: 53 HIGH POINT RD, PLANTATION KEY

Arresting Officer/Agency: MARCUS LOTT - PK CORRECTIONS

Incident #: MCSO22CAD003116 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF000165

Charges: 1 Felony Count(s) of 806.13.1b3 DAMAGE PROP-CRIM MISCH

Recommended for you