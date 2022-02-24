PERREAULT, ROBERT JOSEPH

Arrest Date/Time: 02/24/2022 | 21:21

Date of Birth: 04/17/1986 Age: 35 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 65 BAHAMA AVE, KEY WEST, FL 33040

Occupation: SELF EMPLOYED

Arrest Location: 77TH HARRIS AVE, KEY WEST

Arresting Officer/Agency: Key West Police Department

Incident #: - Offense #:

Charges: 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 843.02 RESIST OFFICER 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 893.13.6b MARIJUANA-POSSESS

