Arrest Date/Time: 03/14/2022 | 22:53

Date of Birth: 03/11/1984 Age: 38 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 18040 PENNSYLVANIA AVE, JACKSONVILLE, FL 32234

Occupation: None

Arrest Location: 1415 OVERSEAS HWY, MARATHON

Arresting Officer/Agency:

Incident #: MCSO22CAD044140 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF002102

Charges: 1 Felony Count(s) of 893.13.6a DRUGS-POSSESS 1 Felony Count(s) of 893.13.6a COCAINE-POSSESS 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 893.13.6b MARIJUANA-POSSESS 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 893.147.1 DRUG EQUIP-POSSESS 1 Felony Count(s) of 893.135.1c1 OPIUM OR DERIV-TRAFFIC 1 Felony Count(s) of 893.13.6a DRUGS-POSSESS 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 901.36.1 FRAUD-IMPERSON

Recommended for you