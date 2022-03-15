PERSYNS, JEREMIAH LEE

Arrest Date/Time: 03/15/2022 | 02:03

Date of Birth: 03/11/1984 Age: 38 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 18040 PENNSYLVANIA AVE, JACKSONVILLE, FL 32234

Occupation: None

Arrest Location: 1415 OVERSEAS HWY, MARATHON

Arresting Officer/Agency:

Incident #: MCSO22CAD044140 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF002101

Charges: 1 Unknown Count(s) of 901.15.4 OUT-OF-COUNTY WARRANT

Recommended for you