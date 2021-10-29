Sorry, an error occurred.
Arrest Date/Time: 10/29/2021 | 04:22
Date of Birth: 08/22/2000 Age: 21 Gender: F Race: W
Address: 150 PALOMINO HORSE TRL, BIG PINE KEY, FL 33043
Occupation: None
Arrest Location: OVERSEAS HWY, MARATHON
Arresting Officer/Agency: JUAN CARLOS MARINO - MCSO\DIST 4 ROAD PATROL
Incident #: MCSO21CAD165666 - Offense #: MCSO21OFF007825
Charges: 1 Felony Count(s) of 893.13.6a DRUGS-POSSESS 1 Felony Count(s) of 893.13.6a MARIJUANA-POSSESS