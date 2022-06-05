Arrest Date/Time: 06/05/2022 | 12:40

Date of Birth: 04/20/1981 Age: 41 Gender: M Race: W

Address: STREETS OF MARATHON, MARATHON,

Occupation: ROOFER

Arrest Location: 232 55 ST, MARATHON

Arresting Officer/Agency:

Incident #: MCSO22CAD098929 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF004540

Charges:

  • 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 812.014.3a LARC

