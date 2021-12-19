PETROSS, BILLY DEAN

Arrest Date/Time: 12/19/2021 | 13:18

Date of Birth: 04/20/1981 Age: 40 Gender: M Race: W

Address: STREETS OF KEY WEST, KEY WEST, FL 33040

Occupation: SWIMMING POOL BUILDE

Arrest Location: 20TH ST, MARATHON

Arresting Officer/Agency: LEE MORTENSON - MCSO\DIST 4 ROAD PATROL

Incident #: MCSO21CAD191243 - Offense #: MCSO21OFF009254

Charges: 1 Felony Count(s) of 784.03.2 BATTERY 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 784.03.1a2 BATTERY

Recommended for you