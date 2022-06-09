Arrest Date/Time: 06/09/2022 | 07:17

Date of Birth: 04/20/1981 Age: 41 Gender: M Race: W

Address: HOMELESS, ,

Occupation: ROOFER

Arrest Location: 5501 COLLEGE RD, STOCK ISLAND

Arresting Officer/Agency:

Incident #: MCSO22CAD101658 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF004641

Charges:

  • 1 Unknown Count(s) of 948.06 PROB VIOLATION

Recommended for you