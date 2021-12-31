PETROSS, BILLY DEAN

Arrest Date/Time: 12/31/2021 | 07:23

Date of Birth: 04/20/1981 Age: 40 Gender: M Race: W

Address: STREETS OF MARATHON, MARATHON,

Occupation: ROOFER

Arrest Location: 3103 OVERSEAS HWY, MARATHON

Arresting Officer/Agency: IMALAY DIAZ - MCSO\DIST 4 ROAD PATROL

Incident #: MCSO21CAD197375 - Offense #: MCSO21OFF009559

Charges: 1 Unknown Count(s) of 948.06 PROB VIOLATION

