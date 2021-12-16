PHILLIPPS, CHRISTOPHER TROY

Arrest Date/Time: 12/16/2021 | 10:13

Date of Birth: 12/17/1980 Age: 40 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 27390 BARBADOS LN/27 MM OC, RAMROD KEY, FL 33042

Occupation: Unknown

Arrest Location: 30877 MALAGA LN/31 MM GU, BIG PINE

Arresting Officer/Agency: ZACHARY GILROY - MCSO\DIST 1 ROAD PATROL

Incident #: MCSO21CAD189453 - Offense #: MCSO21OFF009165

Charges: 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 784.03.1a1 BATTERY 1 Felony Count(s) of 914.22.1 OBSTRUCTING JUSTICE