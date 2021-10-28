PHILLIPS, JOHN CHRISTOPHER

Arrest Date/Time: 10/24/2021 | 22:09

Date of Birth: 06/30/1978 Age: 43 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 280 MEADOWVIEW LANE, MORGANTOWN, WV 26508

Occupation: NONE

Arrest Location: 5501 COLLEGE RD,

Arresting Officer/Agency: BOYD WILLIAMS - MCSO\DIST 1 ROAD PATROL

Incident #: MCSO21CAD163427 - Offense #: MCSO21OFF007709

Charges: 1 Unknown Count(s) of 948.06 PROB VIOLATION

Recommended for you