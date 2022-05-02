PHILLIPS, THOMAS MICHAEL

Arrest Date/Time: 05/02/2022 | 03:21

Date of Birth: 09/23/1966 Age: 55 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 15760 OLD STATE ROAD 4A, SUGARLOAF KEY, FL 33042

Occupation: PROPERTY MANAGER in SUGARLOAF KEY

Arrest Location: 3700 ROOSEVELT BLVD, KEY WEST

Arresting Officer/Agency:

Incident #: - Offense #:

Charges: 1 Felony Count(s) of 893.13.6a COCAINE-POSSESS 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 843.02 RESIST OFFICER