Arrest Date/Time: 04/08/2022 | 03:35

Date of Birth: 05/13/1983 Age: 38 Gender: F Race: W

Address: Unknown

Occupation: None

Arrest Location: US1, SUMMERLAND

Arresting Officer/Agency:

Incident #: MCSO22CAD059275 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF002829

Charges: 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 316.193.1a DUI-UNLAW BLD ALCH