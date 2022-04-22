PIERCE, DALE ALLEN

Arrest Date/Time: 04/22/2022 | 15:12

Date of Birth: 04/07/1983 Age: 39 Gender: M Race: W

Address: STREETS OF MARATHON, MARATHON, FL 33050

Occupation: BEEKEEPER

Arrest Location: 5515 OVERSEAS HWY, MARATHON

Arresting Officer/Agency:

Incident #: MCSO22CAD019822 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF000908

Charges: 1 Felony Count(s) of 812.019.1 STOLEN PROP-DEAL IN

