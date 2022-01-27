PIERCE, DALE ALLEN

Arrest Date/Time: 01/27/2022 | 15:27

Date of Birth: 04/07/1983 Age: 38 Gender: M Race: W

Address: STREETS OF MARATHON, MARATHON, FL 33050

Occupation: BEEKEEPER

Arrest Location: 12399 OVERSEAS HWY, MARATHON

Arresting Officer/Agency: IAN DOUTHIRT - MCSO\DIST 4/5 CIU

Incident #: MCSO22CAD012319 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF000620

Charges: 1 Felony Count(s) of 812.014.3c LARC 1 Felony Count(s) of 810.02.4b BURGL