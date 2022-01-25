PIERCE, DALE ALLEN

Arrest Date/Time: 01/25/2022 | 15:35

Date of Birth: 04/07/1983 Age: 38 Gender: M Race: W

Address: STREETS OF MARATHON, MARATHON, FL 33050

Occupation: BEEKEEPER

Arrest Location: 13201 OVERSEAS HWY, MARATHON

Arresting Officer/Agency: IAN DOUTHIRT - MCSO\DIST 4/5 CIU

Incident #: MCSO22CAD012301 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF000645

Charges: 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 901.36.1 FRAUD-IMPERSON

