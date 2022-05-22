PIETROWSKI, CARRIE ANNE

Arrest Date/Time: 05/21/2022 | 22:49

Date of Birth: 01/09/1973 Age: 49 Gender: F Race: W

Address: 512 D STREET, LAKE WORTH, FL 33460

Occupation: REALTOR in LAKE WORTH

Arrest Location: 6900 OVERSEAS HWY, MARATHON

Arresting Officer/Agency:

Incident #: MCSO22CAD088203 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF004155

Charges: 1 Unknown Count(s) of 901.15.4 OUT-OF-COUNTY WARRANT

