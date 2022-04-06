PILE, LEILANI MARINA

Arrest Date/Time: 04/06/2022 | 13:08

Date of Birth: 09/13/1995 Age: 26 Gender: F Race: W

Address: 722 SHARON PLACE, KEY LARGO, FL 33037

Occupation: STUDIO ASSISTANT/ART in KEY LARGO

Arrest Location: US-1 98MM, KEY LARGO

Arresting Officer/Agency:

Incident #: MCSO22CAD058114 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF002774

Charges: 2 Felony Count(s) of 827.03.2d NEGLECT CHILD

