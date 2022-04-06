PILE, LEILANI MARINA

Arrest Date/Time: 04/05/2022 | 17:38

Date of Birth: 09/13/1995 Age: 26 Gender: F Race: W

Address: 722 SHARON PLACE, KEY LARGO, FL 33037

Occupation: STUDIO ASSISTANT/ART in KEY LARGO

Arrest Location: US1, KEY LARGO

Arresting Officer/Agency:

Incident #: MCSO22CAD057808 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF002758

Charges: 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 893.147.1 DRUG EQUIP-POSSESS 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 893.13.6b MARIJUANA-POSSESS 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 316.193.3c1 DUI-UNLAW BLD ALCH 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 316.193.4 DUI-UNLAW BLD ALCH