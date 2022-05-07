PIRAINO, JOHN

Arrest Date/Time: 05/07/2022 | 14:24

Date of Birth: 10/25/1962 Age: 59 Gender: M Race: W

Address: STREETS OF MARATHON, MARATHON, FL 33040

Occupation: NONE

Arrest Location: 3755 OVERSEAS HWY, MARATHON

Arresting Officer/Agency:

Incident #: MCSO22CAD078482 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF003725

Charges: 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 823.11.2 HEALTH-SAFETY