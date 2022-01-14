PITMAN, JOSEPH LEE

Arrest Date/Time: 01/14/2022 | 01:19

Date of Birth: 07/28/1980 Age: 41 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 214 OCEAN DRIVE, KEY LARGO, FL 33037

Occupation: MOBILE MECHANIC in KEY LARGO

Arrest Location: SEBRING DR / 88.7 MM GU, ISLAMORADA

Arresting Officer/Agency: SCOTT COSTA - MCSO\DIST 6 B SHIFT

Incident #: MCSO22CAD007387 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF000387

Charges: 1 Felony Count(s) of 316.1935.2 RESIST OFFICER 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 843.02 RESIST OFFICER 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 322.03.1 MOVING TRAFFIC VIOL

